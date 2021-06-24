Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Burton had Conor Shaughnessy on loan during the 2019-20 season

Burton Albion will re-sign midfielder Conor Shaughnessy on a two-year deal following the expiry of his current contract at Rochdale.

The 24-year-old had a successful loan stay at the Pirelli Stadium in 2019-20, scoring twice in 18 appearances before returning to then-parent club Leeds.

Shaughnessy, who has also been at Hearts since moving to Leeds from Reading, has played 70 career games.

"Conor will bring stability," Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said.

"He already knows the club really well having been here before.

"He can play in two or three places and brings further competition in those areas. He also brings experience of the league and we expect a lot from him."

