Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Danilo Orsi scored 19 goals in 38 National League games for Maidenhead United last season

Harrogate Town have signed striker Danilo Orsi from National League side Maidenhead United.

The 25-year-old was the Magpies' top scorer last season and is League Two Harrogate's second signing of the window.

"I've heard great things about the club and the area so I'm really happy to be here and get the deal done," he said.

"I know I had to work hard to get here, I'm just going to have to work doubly hard to stay here and help the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.