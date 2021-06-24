Nuno Espirito Santo leading contender for Tottenham manager's job
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the leading contender to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.
Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho on 19 April but have endured a chaotic search for a replacement.
Talks with ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca ended last week and Gennaro Gattuso also went out of consideration amid a fans' protest.
Nuno has been linked with the vacant managerial jobs at Everton and Crystal Palace this summer.
Earlier this week former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann told BBC Sport he was keen on the White Hart Lane job, before Spurs had a "dizzying" offer for Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui turned down, according to the Spanish club.
Earlier in June, Spurs had been in advanced talks with former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, while also trying to persuade their former manager Mauricio Pochettino to leave his role at Paris St-Germain.
Nuno, 47, left Wolves in May after four years. He won the Championship title in his first season, and Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League in the following two seasons before finishing 13th last season.
In September the Portuguese signed a three-year contract extension at Molineux to 2023.
