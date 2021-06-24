Nuno Espirito Santo leading contender for Tottenham manager's job

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments332

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo was Wolves manager from 2017 until the end of last season

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the leading contender to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho on 19 April but have endured a chaotic search for a replacement.

Talks with ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca ended last week and Gennaro Gattuso also went out of consideration amid a fans' protest.

Nuno has been linked with the vacant managerial jobs at Everton and Crystal Palace this summer.

Earlier this week former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann told BBC Sport he was keen on the White Hart Lane job, before Spurs had a "dizzying" offer for Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui turned down, according to the Spanish club.

Earlier in June, Spurs had been in advanced talks with former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, while also trying to persuade their former manager Mauricio Pochettino to leave his role at Paris St-Germain.

Nuno, 47, left Wolves in May after four years. He won the Championship title in his first season, and Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League in the following two seasons before finishing 13th last season.

In September the Portuguese signed a three-year contract extension at Molineux to 2023.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

332 comments

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 21:37

    Day 33 and Nuno is the leading contender for Tottenham manager’s job

    Day 35 and Nuno rejects Tottenham manager job

    Day 37 and XXXX is the leading contender for Tottenham manager’s job

    In another article, Man Utd add £7.39 to their Jaydon Sancho bid

    • Reply posted by pip, today at 22:07

      pip replied:
      In another article, Tottenham add £7.39 to their transfer budget

  • Comment posted by Maradona , today at 21:35

    I saw an old lady crossing the road, I said "can you manage" she replied "yes dear but I don't want the Tottenham job! "

    • Reply posted by A Gibbs, today at 21:55

      A Gibbs replied:
      Ha ha, that’s absolutely hilarious!! 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Sarah-Lee Cake, today at 21:30

    he can’t feel good about being just ahead of my mum in getting the job.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 21:50

      Wormhole replied:
      🐔
      🏀
      He'll love it at the Little Lilywhites. No expectations to win anything and "fans" who spend more time on other teams' HYSs than holding a manager to task. And to crown it all he's won nothing major (just a second-rate Championship) so he'll fit in with the Trophy Dodgers BOTTLING MENTALITY.
      The perfect match!

  • Comment posted by Dingus McGruder, today at 21:33

    He should turn them down at the last minute for only being considered as an afterthought.

  • Comment posted by Jim Lorien, today at 21:31

    Don't do it Nuno !

  • Comment posted by SportsBra, today at 21:32

    Taking early retirement at a smaller club, fair play to him

    • Reply posted by kempo kong, today at 21:33

      kempo kong replied:
      Brilliant 🤩

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 21:31

    Terrific manager, great attitude, worthy of a big stage. Not sure working for Levy is a good thing for him though but someone's got to do the job!

    • Reply posted by ben, today at 21:38

      ben replied:
      Can work well with a small budget.

  • Comment posted by Liam, today at 21:40

    Oh dear. I'm disappointed, he did a great job with Wolves and is better than Spurs. I feel for all the spurs fans, Levy is the problem. I wouldnt want to work for him. Best of luck!

    • Reply posted by stormbringer, today at 21:47

      stormbringer replied:
      Yep, Levy is the problem, he's a control freak.... Top managers ain't 'aving' it mate.....

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 21:39

    Shouldn't the headline be "Nuno Espirito Santo becomes 15th leading contender for Tottenham manager's job until he realises what a nutcase Levy is and comes up with some bizarre reason no to take it"

  • Comment posted by jon7150, today at 21:34

    Who will it be next week……..?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Daniel Levy with Joe Lewis as his assistant. If you want a job worth doing then you do it yourself

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 21:40

    Any half decent manager should stay well clear of Spurs.

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 21:56

      rospur replied:
      Only because of levy

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 21:39

    How would you feel being offered a job when you've been way down the pecking order? Who cares when you get the sack and get paid a fortune

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Ask Steve Bruce when Mike Ashley interviewed ten people before him

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 21:38

    You could wait for Southgate.....

    but Steve Clarke is already available lol

  • Comment posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 21:29

    I can only presume Big Sam has gone elsewhere. Shame. A big missed chance from Spurs.

    • Reply posted by ME, today at 21:52

      ME replied:
      Fat Sam only goes for relegation contenders - oh wait 😂😂

  • Comment posted by anythingleftonthebbc, today at 21:30

    Cue an influx of Portuguese footballers!

    • Reply posted by Lee Mason for Prime Minister, today at 21:31

      Lee Mason for Prime Minister replied:
      Wolves have a few poor ones this fella signed

  • Comment posted by jeffers65, today at 21:40

    Considering they ruled him out before if I was him I'd tell them to shove the job!!!

  • Comment posted by greavesy, today at 21:37

    The moment he left Wolves we should have gone for him, he did great with Wolves and likes to play attacking football......... something we have lost since Poch left.
    Get a few good signings and get the best out of our current crop and we will be strong again im sure.

    • Reply posted by Bobbis, today at 22:27

      Bobbis replied:
      How can you be strong again, when you were never strong to begin with?

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 21:43

    Gazza and Adams were interviewed yesterday but Levy didn't think they could organise a knees up in a brewery

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 21:41

    How about Joe Pasquale?
    He's a local lad.

    Then Spurs can have comedians on and off the pitch !!!

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 21:55

      rospur replied:
      Spend no money and finish 7th

  • Comment posted by VBP123, today at 21:36

    leading contender after the other 23 refusal's - so nice to be first choice

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport