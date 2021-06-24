Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Craig Gardner moves to the role after spending the end of last season as manager Lee Bowyer's assistant

Former Birmingham City midfielder Craig Gardner has been appointed as the club's technical director.

The club said Gardner's role would include recruitment and player development, with his appointment part of a wider restructuring process.

Gardner was previously Blues manager Lee Bowyer's assistant.

"I have to make life as easy as possible for Lee [Bowyer] so he can focus all of his efforts with the players out on the pitch," he said.

The 34-year-old made 105 appearances as a player over two spells, before rejoining the club's coaching team earlier this year following a short spell with Sheffield Wednesday.