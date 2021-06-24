Match ends, Bolivia 0, Uruguay 2.
Edinson Cavani was on target as Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa America.
The Manchester United striker had spurned a number of chances before he converted Facundo Torres' cross with 11 minutes remaining.
Uruguay had earlier gone ahead when Bolivia defender Jairo Quinteros turned Giorgian de Arrascaeta's cross into his own net shortly before half-time.
The win moves them up to third in Group A with four points from three games.
Oscar Tabarez's side play Paraguay in their final group game in Rio on Monday.
Bolivia, the lowest ranked team in the competition, play group leaders Argentina the same day needing a win to have any chance of reaching the knockout stage.
Line-ups
Bolivia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Lampe
- 16Saavedra
- 2Quinteros
- 5Jusino
- 17FernándezSubstituted forFloresat 74'minutes
- 6Justiniano
- 25ChuraBooked at 16minsSubstituted forVacaat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
- 20Vaca
- 14VillarroelSubstituted forBejaranoat 45'minutes
- 7ArceSubstituted forSánchezat 68'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 11RamalloSubstituted forMoreno Martinsat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sagredo
- 4Haquín
- 9Moreno Martins
- 10Vaca
- 12Cordano
- 13Wayar
- 15Cespedes
- 18Álvarez
- 19Flores
- 21Sánchez
- 22Bejarano
- 23Rojas
Uruguay
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Muslera
- 8NándezSubstituted forGonzálezat 88'minutes
- 2Giménez
- 3Godín
- 17Viña
- 15Valverde
- 5Vecino
- 7De La CruzSubstituted forBentancurat 61'minutes
- 10de ArrascaetaSubstituted forTorresat 73'minutes
- 21Cavani
- 9SuárezSubstituted forGómezat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Bentancur
- 11Cándido
- 12Campaña
- 13González
- 14Torreira
- 16Rodríguez
- 18Gómez
- 19Coates
- 22Cáceres
- 23Rochet
- 25Torres
- 26Ocampo
- Referee:
- Alexis Herrera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolivia 0, Uruguay 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maximiliano Gómez (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Facundo Torres with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Danny Bejarano.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Maximiliano Gómez replaces Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Giovanni González replaces Nahitan Nández.
Post update
Offside, Uruguay. Fernando Muslera tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Post update
Matias Viña (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ramiro Vaca (Bolivia).
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay).
Post update
Danny Bejarano (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Facundo Torres (Uruguay) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matias Viña.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Torres.
Booking
Erwin Júnior Sánchez (Bolivia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Matías Vecino (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Erwin Júnior Sánchez (Bolivia).
Goal!
Goal! Bolivia 0, Uruguay 2. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Facundo Torres.
Post update
Attempt missed. Facundo Torres (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Attempt saved. Erwin Júnior Sánchez (Bolivia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leonel Justiniano.