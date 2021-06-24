Copa America - Group A
BoliviaBolivia0UruguayUruguay2

Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay: Edinson Cavani scores in Uruguay win

Uruguay players celebrating
Edinson Cavani has now scored 52 goals in 121 international appearances

Edinson Cavani was on target as Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

The Manchester United striker had spurned a number of chances before he converted Facundo Torres' cross with 11 minutes remaining.

Uruguay had earlier gone ahead when Bolivia defender Jairo Quinteros turned Giorgian de Arrascaeta's cross into his own net shortly before half-time.

The win moves them up to third in Group A with four points from three games.

Oscar Tabarez's side play Paraguay in their final group game in Rio on Monday.

Bolivia, the lowest ranked team in the competition, play group leaders Argentina the same day needing a win to have any chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Line-ups

Bolivia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Lampe
  • 16Saavedra
  • 2Quinteros
  • 5Jusino
  • 17FernándezSubstituted forFloresat 74'minutes
  • 6Justiniano
  • 25ChuraBooked at 16minsSubstituted forVacaat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
  • 20Vaca
  • 14VillarroelSubstituted forBejaranoat 45'minutes
  • 7ArceSubstituted forSánchezat 68'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 11RamalloSubstituted forMoreno Martinsat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sagredo
  • 4Haquín
  • 9Moreno Martins
  • 10Vaca
  • 12Cordano
  • 13Wayar
  • 15Cespedes
  • 18Álvarez
  • 19Flores
  • 21Sánchez
  • 22Bejarano
  • 23Rojas

Uruguay

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Muslera
  • 8NándezSubstituted forGonzálezat 88'minutes
  • 2Giménez
  • 3Godín
  • 17Viña
  • 15Valverde
  • 5Vecino
  • 7De La CruzSubstituted forBentancurat 61'minutes
  • 10de ArrascaetaSubstituted forTorresat 73'minutes
  • 21Cavani
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forGómezat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bentancur
  • 11Cándido
  • 12Campaña
  • 13González
  • 14Torreira
  • 16Rodríguez
  • 18Gómez
  • 19Coates
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Rochet
  • 25Torres
  • 26Ocampo
Referee:
Alexis Herrera

Match Stats

Home TeamBoliviaAway TeamUruguay
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bolivia 0, Uruguay 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bolivia 0, Uruguay 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximiliano Gómez (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Facundo Torres with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Danny Bejarano.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Uruguay. Maximiliano Gómez replaces Luis Suárez.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Uruguay. Giovanni González replaces Nahitan Nández.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Uruguay. Fernando Muslera tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Matias Viña (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ramiro Vaca (Bolivia).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay).

  12. Post update

    Danny Bejarano (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Facundo Torres (Uruguay) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matias Viña.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Torres.

  15. Booking

    Erwin Júnior Sánchez (Bolivia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Matías Vecino (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Erwin Júnior Sánchez (Bolivia).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Bolivia 0, Uruguay 2. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Facundo Torres.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Facundo Torres (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erwin Júnior Sánchez (Bolivia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leonel Justiniano.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina32103127
2Chile31203215
3Uruguay31113214
4Paraguay21013213
5Bolivia300316-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil33009189
2Colombia411234-14
3Peru311147-34
4Ecuador302145-12
5Venezuela302125-32
View full Copa America tables

