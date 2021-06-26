Rafael Benitez: Everton hope to appoint ex-Liverpool manager within days

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Rafael Benitez
Rafael Benitez last worked in the Premier League as Newcastle United boss and left Chinese club Dalian Professional in January

Everton are hopeful of confirming Rafael Benitez as Carlo Ancelotti's successor within days.

Former Liverpool manager Benitez, 61, has held several rounds of negotiations with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and the club's decision makers over the last two weeks.

The Spaniard has impressed enough for them to ignore a mixed reaction from their fanbase to his proposed arrival.

Ancelotti resigned in early June to return to Real Madrid

Benitez's arrival would be a contentious and controversial one as many Everton fans remain opposed to him after he described them as a "small club" following a goalless Merseyside derby at Anfield in February 2007.

The Spaniard later admitted he had made a mistake, saying he was referring to the defensive approach of David Moyes' team in that particular game rather than Everton as a club.

Contract talks between Everton and Benitez are moving ahead and it now looks certain that, barring any late hitches, he will become only the second man to manage both Merseyside clubs having won the Champions League and the FA Cup in a six-year spell at Anfield before his departure in 2010.

William Edward Barclay, who was part of the original foundation of Everton in the 1890s and later the breakaway Liverpool club, is the only person to have crossed the city divide to manage both clubs.

The pursuit of Benitez has been a delicate matter for Everton owner Moshiri, drawing criticism from many supporters and seeing two banners placed outside Goodison Park.

However, the Iranian-British businessman is convinced that Benitez is driven, determined and single-minded enough to take the club back into Europe after finishing 10th under Ancelotti last season.

Benitez last managed in the Premier League at Newcastle United before leaving in June 2019 to move to China as coach of Dalian Professional, who he left in January.

He still lives locally and is convinced his methods and track record will win over sceptical supporters.

Benitez is no stranger to walking into a potentially hostile environment after the reception he received when he took over as Chelsea's interim manager in November 2012 following a long, intense rivalry when he was in charge of Liverpool.

The Spaniard was roundly jeered when he took charge for his first game at home to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge - but was a resounding success, winning the Europa League and guiding them to third place in the Premier League.

Moshiri is now hoping he will spark a similar revival at Goodison Park.

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 15:31

    This is definitely a good appointment for the club. Anyone who protests the recruitment of Rafa has no football intelligence, just that knuckle dragging fan mentality.

    This is great news for all intelligent Everton fans.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:44

      margaret replied:
      One last desperate throw of the dice. Very sad.

  • Comment posted by PL, today at 15:36

    As an Everton fan I hated him, but there was a reason for that. He was good.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 15:52

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      With all the drama and attention currently on Spurs at the moment, its easy to forget that Everton and Crystal Palace also need to appoint new managers. With six weeks left until the new season starts, all these teams need to do so in a hurry, time is running out.

  • Comment posted by baz21, today at 15:33

    Think on the whole more Evertonians are willing to back Benitez than the few that protested, I am not worried about his Red connection, as long as he does a job at Everton, quite a few eyebrows were raised when Clough Managed league champions Derby County, then a few years later, took charge of their fiercest rivals Nottingham Forest, so it can be done, welcome Rafael

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:47

      margaret replied:
      Newcastle Legend. How sad is that !

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 15:33

    You don't bad-mouth a man because he has managed your local rivals. He's just doing a job. Plenty of people work for one company and then go to another in the same field (i.e. from one TV channel to another). It's no different here; so, to Everton supporters, if Benitez becomes your manager, you have yourselves a very good man.

    • Reply posted by somehummus, today at 15:37

      somehummus replied:
      Prime example of results before loyalty that's killing football. Bet you even voted for the ESL. Clown.

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 15:28

    As a Liverpool fan I have no problem with this, he hasn't been our manager for over 10 years, I don't see any loyalty issues with this, Rafa is a steady appointment for Everton, not sure he's the right one long term, but Everton getting better and giving us some competition would be good for us as well as them.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 15:50

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Appointing Rafa would be good for the entire league, the EPL needs more managers like him.

  • Comment posted by Educationhardknocks, today at 15:41

    He is a very astute manager and likes the city of Liverpool.

    If only because of the substantial contribution he made to the Hillsborough charity (after he had left LFC), he deserves a great deal of respect.

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 15:35

    Everton fans need to take a reality check. They could do a lot worse than Rafa and he'll do well for them. They only need to have a look at spurs to see how bad things can actually be

    • Reply posted by Front Forks, today at 16:17

      Front Forks replied:
      Spurs won the cup in 1961.

      Dont forget that.

  • Comment posted by Bud Mashc, today at 15:40

    Everton are damn lucky to get RB. This guy is world class and underrated. There's not a massive line of others is there ?

    It's a win win for both and as a Liverpool fan I don't begrudge him one little bit even though he will make Everton better.

    With Moshiris budget, he will do really well.

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 15:45

      HKJ replied:
      Well said - also as a Liverpool fan, I don't begrudge it at all. He had his time with is, brought that growth that allowed the club to kick on a gear. Only myopic, tribalists knuckle draggers can't understand the concept of success and respect, and looking objectively. The rest of us wish him well, no matter who he manages.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 15:33

    A top manager, a great bloke and he’s going to an excellent club.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:36

      margaret replied:
      In Fantasy Island all of your dreams come true !

  • Comment posted by Take me Tats Mum, today at 15:28

    Can't understand the Scousers views on Benitez.
    This is Pro Football, not local Pub teams.
    If I were an Everton Fan, I'd be right made up one of the very best managers was available and prepared to take the job.
    He is quite capable of getting a better club.

    Just sayin!

    • Reply posted by toffeeblue, today at 15:34

      toffeeblue replied:
      As an everton fan every blue i have spoken to is happy with this appointment .

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 15:28

    Rafa seems a decent shout

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:56

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      That's why surprised Spurs haven't considered him. He wins trophies, something Spurs need badly.

  • Comment posted by fatcracker, today at 16:01

    Liverpool fan: I think signing Benitez as Everton Manager is remarkable, anyone who complains about this is a clown!

    • Reply posted by Sir Shawcross, today at 16:03

      Sir Shawcross replied:
      I wouldn’t go that far. It is a good signing for the Toffees to replace Ancelotti, though. They do could a lot worse.

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 15:55

    As a neutral I think he is a brilliant capture for Everton and with the right financial backing they should do well under him.

  • Comment posted by Bigbobcheese, today at 15:32

    He's a lot better than a lot of merry-go-round managers and what the toffees who oppose him forget to realise is he loves scousers and the place we live and therefore he knows all the love hate relationship but has a perceived allegiance to the red side purely cos he started there first!
    My mum always says he smiles politely in Heswall Tesco :)

    • Reply posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:08

      Sir Nick Albert Wright replied:
      Has he been working on the check out since leaving China?

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 15:41

    I'm sure there'll be many a Toffee bemoaning his past "redness", but he's a helluva manager. You could do a lot worse; you have, like everyone else; you could do a helluva lot worse...

  • Comment posted by reason1, today at 16:05

    I think he's a good replacement. Ancelotti realised the task of rebuilding was greater than he thought and baled. Benitez is more prepared to do the graft. His grounding at LFC can only be of benefit in my eyes and I'm an Evertonian of 55 years standing!

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 15:53

    If Benitez gets the Everton players passing to each other and attacking once in a while it will be huge progress .

    The football under Ancelotti was a disgrace to the club , worse to watch than Allardyce in 2021 , I am glad he’s gone.

  • Comment posted by Trencin Reds, today at 15:53

    Good appointment. Every club he has managed has punched above their weight; 2 CL finals with Valencia, 2 CL finals with Liverpool, got the best out of Newcastle. And he loves the city of Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 15:44

    He's an excellent manager. After the sudden loss of Ancellotti, he's a very good replacement. Everton fans should forget local rivalries and accept Rafael Benitez. He would be a good appointment.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:34

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      If he is appointed will you be changing your username?

  • Comment posted by webby23, today at 15:40

    He'll improve everton

