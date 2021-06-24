Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls have not been able to play a home game since 7 March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Jersey Bulls's pre-season tournament with FC United of Manchester, Hashtag United and Cray Wanderers has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The VBET Cup, which was due to be held on 10-11 July will now take place on 16-17 July 2022.

It comes after a delay in the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK in the wake of a rise in cases.

The news comes after a proposed trip to the island for Tranmere Rovers was called off for similar reasons.

Jersey Bulls say any tickets purchased will be rolled over for the 2022 tournament.

"We are incredibly disappointed that we will not be able to host and compete in this years' VBET Cup," said Bulls chief executive Ian Horswell.

"There is however some positive news in that we have confirmed a date for next year, and we hope that it will be even bigger and better.

"We thank the clubs for their interest, cooperation and support and look forward to welcoming them as soon as possible".