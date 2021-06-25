Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Harvey Saunders (right) scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa's Under-21 side in last season's EFL Trophy

Bristol Rovers have signed former Fleetwood Town striker Harvey Saunders.

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year contract and links up with former Fleetwood boss Joey Barton at Rovers.

Saunders scored eight goals in the first six weeks of last season before ending the campaign on loan at National League side Hartlepool United.

"I've seen first-hand the determination and desire he has to succeed, having worked with him at Fleetwood," Barton told the club website.

"He's quick, athletic, knows where the goal is and importantly for us is a really good character and I'm sure he will be a great addition to our squad."

