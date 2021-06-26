Last updated on .From the section Irish

Emily Wilson (right) battles with Northern Ireland team-mate Rebecca McKenna

Emily Wilson believes Crusaders Strikers are just "fine margins" away from challenging leading Women's Premiership duo Glentoran and Cliftonville.

Crusaders sit in third and will move within three points Glentoran if they beat the league leaders on Sunday.

Glentoran and Cliftonville are the only team to inflict defeats on the Crues this season, both by one goal margins.

"It's always close and the league is very competitive," said Wilson.

"The two games that we lost were 1-0 defeats. It's about fine margins in this league now and we just need to find that extra push on.

"I would like to think we are getting closer to those teams now and hopefully we can turn that into success."

Wilson, who came through Crusaders' academy, was the club's top goalscorer last season and she has netted four goals in the current campaign, one of which was a superb 20-yard winner in the last minute against Derry City.

Crusaders have won three league matches in a row and the 19-year-old believes they can carry that momentum into Sunday's game at Seaview.

"We didn't manage that last season so it gives us a bit more confidence going into Sunday," said Wilson on Crusaders' form.

"We got off to a bit of a slow start but we are finding our feet now and enjoying our football at the minute.

"Glentoran are the reigning champions and a great side. It is going to be a tough game but we are willing to work really hard and hopefully we will get a result out of it.

"I'm always learning and getting more experience and playing in a team with previous and current international footballers is great. I think experience is the most important thing for a player of my age."

'I'd love to be in Euros squad'

After making her international debut towards the end of Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 qualifying group, Wilson has been a regular under Kenny Shiels and was part of the squad which secured a spot at next summer's final after beating Ukraine.

Wilson said the Ukraine games were "amazing" to be involved with and, along with Glentoran's debutant striker Kerry Beattie, she got an opportunity to impress against June's friendly with Scotland with key Everton forward Simone Magill unavailable.

"Kerry and I are two young strikers, and Simone is a fantastic player and someone we can both look up to," said Wilson.

"She's come from the same place as us, pushed on and become a professional footballer. It's great to have someone like that around.

"It was great to get that opportunity and to play together with Kerry. Hopefully that will be the first time of many we'll be on the pitch together."

Emily Wilson and Kerry Beattie both say they learn from Simone Magill

While the Euros will be the main focus next summer, Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign begins in September and Wilson says she isn't looking beyond the upcoming matches.

"We've still got World Cup qualifiers coming up in September so my focus will firmly be on that," added Wilson.

"In the long run I would love to be in that squad for the Euros, and hopefully I will, but I have to focus on the upcoming games first."

Women's Premiership fixtures - Sunday, 27 June Crusaders Strikers v Glentoran Seaview, 14:00 BST Sion Swifts v Linfield Melvin Sports Complex, 14:00

Electric Ireland Women's Challenge Cup first round results - Friday, 25 June Ballymena United 0-12 Lisburn Rangers Belfast Celtic 7-0 St Oliver Plunkett Belfast Ravens 1-12 Killen Rangers St James' Swifts 6-1 Comber Rec Carnmoney 1-0 Foyle Belles Rosario 0-3 Mid Ulster East Belfast 5-1 Larne Lisburn Ladies 7-0 Craigavon City

Camlough Rovers Ladies and Crewe United received a bye into the second round after Belfast Swifts and Dromara Village withdrew from the competition.