Harry Wilson scored seven goals in his loan spell at Cardiff City

Benfica made an official approach for Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson but initial talks broke down over the valuation of the Wales international.

Wilson, 24, spent last season on loan at Cardiff City and is part of Wales' squad at Euro 2020.

There is also interest in him from Premier League newcomers Brentford and Championship side West Brom.

Liverpool expect Benfica to return in their attempts to sign Wilson.

Having rejected a bid of about £11m for Wilson from Burnley last summer, Liverpool would want a fee in excess of that if they were to sell.

Wilson made 38 appearances for Cardiff City last season and has featured for Wales in their Euro 2020 win over Turkey and defeat to Italy.

He has made only two senior appearances for Liverpool since 2015, starting one League Cup game and coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup.

Wilson has also had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County and Bournemouth having joined the Liverpool academy from Wrexham as a 15-year old.