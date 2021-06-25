Last updated on .From the section Swindon

John McGreal led Colchester to the League Two play-off semi-finals in the 2019-20 season

Swindon Town manager John McGreal has left the League Two side after a month in charge of the Robins.

Long-serving chief executive Steve Anderson has also left the club, which is currently embroiled in legal proceedings surrounding its ownership.

Owner Lee Power is facing FA charges regarding the ownership and funding of the side.

Former Colchester boss McGreal only joined Swindon on 26 May and leaves having never taken charge of a game.

His assistant Rene Gilmartin is also leaving the County Ground having only joined six days later.

McGreal signed two players - goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott and defender Pierce Sweeney - earlier this month as he started to rebuild a side relegated from League One last season having retained nine members of that squad and offered new deals to three more.

But in a joint statement on the club website, external-link McGreal and Gilmartin said they did not believe that would be possible given the current uncertainty at Swindon.

"This is a decision we both have made, as we feel we are not able to carry out our duties as manager and assistant manager," they said.

"Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that.

"We have signings ready to be announced. However, the legal proceedings involving the ownership has not allowed us to do so, making our positions at the club untenable."

More problems for troubled Swindon

Lee Power took control at Swindon in December 2013 and had a brief spell as interim manager in 2015-16 following the sacking of Mark Cooper

In April, Power, along with sports agency First Touch Pro Management and its company director Michael Standing were charged with breaching FA rules on ownership.

Standing, a former Aston Villa trainee who had spells at Bradford and Walsall, had previously stated he acquired 50% of Swindon's holding company when Power bought the Robins in 2013.

But under FA regulations, agents are not allowed to own clubs because of potential conflicts of interest.

It is the latest twist in a chequered recent history for the club, which won the League Two title on average points per game in 2020 after the season was ended early because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last season the Robins struggled in League One, ending the campaign second-from bottom having seen promotion-winning manager Richie Wellens leave for Salford City in November.

He was replaced by experienced former Plymouth Argyle, Chesterfield and Oldham boss John Sheridan, but he left in April having been unable to turn their fortunes around.

In February, Power said the Robins were "on the brink" of bankruptcy having previously warned in May 2020 that Swindon could go into administration after he failed to overturn an injunction to prevent him selling the club to an American company.

Analysis

BBC Radio Wiltshire sport presenter Marie Indge

It's been a challenging few weeks for McGreal and Gilmartin, their time at the club has been marred by ongoing High Court battles surrounding ownership of the club.

Relegation to League Two left Swindon with significantly depleted number of players in the squad.

The management clearly have not been able to bring in the players they wanted and pre-season training starts on Monday.

Off the field, fans are being urged to stay away from home games by supporters groups until the ownership issues are resolved, but the High Court trial is not due to start until 6 September.