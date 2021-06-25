Ange Postecoglou was speaking at his first Celtic media conference

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits he has an "emergency" on his hands in "a couple of positions" ahead of the Champions League qualifiers.

The 55-year-old Greek-Australian took charge of his first training session on Thursday with his side due to host Denmark's Midtjylland on 20 July.

Postecoglou hopes "to make some announcements very soon" in terms of new signings.

But he says it is "a challenging time" for all clubs trying to sign players.

"Certainly, there's an emergency in a couple of positions with this game coming up in a couple of weeks time," he said at his first media conference at Celtic Park.

Norway centre-half Kristoffer Ajer was quoted in recent weeks as saying he wished to leave Celtic, while there is speculation about French striker Odsonne Edouard also wanting a move.

Postecoglou says he has yet to talk to either player but admits that he has held discussions with striker Leigh Griffiths, who is out of contract at the end of June.

The 30-year-old told BBC Scotland this week that he hoped to agree a new contract within days, but Postecoglou suggested Griffiths was simply being given the same chance as all the other players to prove they can be part of his plans.

"I have had a good chat with Leigh," he said. "He is in the same place as everyone else.

"We will continue those discussions and make that decision when I have all the information."

Postecoglou, who had been managing Yokohama F Marinos in Japan's top flight, was appointed shortly after Celtic's discussions with former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe broke down.

"I might have been fifth choice, I don't know, it doesn't really bother me," he suggested. "What's important to me is that I've been given the responsibility and opportunity and just that fact shows that the people who made the decision have faith in me. That's all I need.

"It has been a dream of mine to manage in Europe and to do it at one of the most famous football clubs, I am equally humbled and excited."

Asked to respond to those who question his credentials for the job, Postecoglou pointed to his experience as Australia head coach having previously won the domestic title with Brisbane Roar.

"I've coached at a World Cup and I've coached against some of the best teams in the world," he said. "I look at it as another opportunity, an exciting challenge and an opportunity to work where I know people are so passionate about the game."

