Jordan Houghton missed both legs of Argyle's League Two play-off semi-final in 2016 after suffering an injury

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Jordan Houghton after his release by Milton Keynes Dons.

The 25-year-old returns to Home Park five years after a loan spell in 2016 while he was a youngster at Chelsea.

Houghton scored once in ten matches and helped Plymouth reach the League Two play-offs.

After going out on loan for two seasons at Doncaster Rovers, Houghton made a permanent switch to the Dons in 2018.

He played 107 times and scored four goals as he helped the club win promotion to League One in 2019.

Argyle have not disclosed the length of Houghton's contract.

