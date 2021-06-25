Last updated on .From the section Football

The Premier League will create a fund to provide over 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots clubs

Around 1.5m more people than before will have access to Automated External Defibrillators at grassroots venues as part of a Premier League initiative.

The Premier League will work with the Football Association and Football Foundation to fund defibrillators at more than 2,000 facilities.

The move comes just two weeks after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack on the pitch.

The Premier League said defibrillators must be more "widely available".

Chief executive Richard Masters said: "The welfare of participants and all those involved in football is a priority and this fund will support many people using football facilities not just with the provision of devices but also the training required to use the equipment.

"Sadly, a sudden cardiac incident could happen anytime, anywhere and we hope by enabling more facilities to have a device, it will make the difference in saving someone's life."

The Football Foundation is the charity funded by the Premier League, FA and the government and the defibrillator fund will initially aid facilities it supports which currently do not have a life-saving device on site.

In the second phase, grassroots clubs that own their facilities will be able to apply for funding for a defibrillator.

An estimated 1,000 defibrillators will be delivered in time for the start of the 2021-22 season, with more than 1,000 to follow after that. In all, an estimated 1.5m extra people will be able to access a device as a result of the scheme.

The Premier League says at least 12 people aged between 12 and 35 die of undiagnosed cardiac conditions in the UK every week.

Former professional footballer Fabrice Muamba - who suffered a heart attack on the pitch while playing for Bolton - said: "I know from personal experience the importance of having access to this type of medical equipment and how vital it is for someone's survival after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.

"Educating people how to use defibrillators is crucial. I really hope the clubs and facilities will encourage as many coaches, players and staff to undertake the training provided and help create safe places to play the game we all love."

English referee Anthony Taylor - who was in charge of Denmark's Euro 2020 fixture with Finland when Eriksen suffered a heart attack - has been praised by Uefa for his handling of the incident.

Taylor, 42, moved to stop play within seconds of Inter Milan's Eriksen collapsing.

Uefa's chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti said on Friday: "Everyone recognised that Anthony was perfect. We are proud about his behaviour, we are proud about his cold blood. Anthony was amazing."