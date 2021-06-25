Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jack Lankester and George Williams have both signed two-year deals with Cambridge United

Cambridge United have signed attacking midfielder Jack Lankester from Ipswich Town and right-back George Williams from Bristol Rovers.

Williams, 28, joins on a free transfer while 21-year-old Lankester arrives for an undisclosed fee.

Lankester came through the academy at Portman Road and made 19 appearances for the club last season in League One.

Williams spent five seasons at Milton Keynes Dons before moving to the Memorial Ground in January.

"The manager told me about the way they like to play football and the environment here and I just really want to get started," Williams told the club website. external-link

U's boss Mark Bonner added: "George will become a key player for us and a character whose professionalism, experience and personality will be a big benefit to the team.

"Jack joins us at a stage in his career where contributing more often for the first team is key for him.

"His challenge now is to work for a place in the team and to adjust to a new environment quickly."

