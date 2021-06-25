Josh Lundstram: Crewe Alexandra midfielder signs two-year deal

Josh Lundstram
Josh Lundstram won promotion to the National League with Altrincham during a loan spell in 2020

Midfielder Josh Lundstram has extended his stay at Crewe Alexandra by signing a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old made his senior debut for the club in a Football League Trophy tie away at Bolton Wanderers at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

Lundstram also made three league appearances as a substitute, before a fractured ankle in September meant he missed the majority of the campaign.

He returned to action on the final day of the season against Shrewsbury.

