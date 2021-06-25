Josh Lundstram: Crewe Alexandra midfielder signs two-year deal
From the section Crewe
Midfielder Josh Lundstram has extended his stay at Crewe Alexandra by signing a two-year contract.
The 22-year-old made his senior debut for the club in a Football League Trophy tie away at Bolton Wanderers at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.
Lundstram also made three league appearances as a substitute, before a fractured ankle in September meant he missed the majority of the campaign.
He returned to action on the final day of the season against Shrewsbury.