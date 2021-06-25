Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Aidan Stone was at Premier League Burnley before signing for Mansfield in June 2019

Port Vale have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Aidan Stone from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town.

The 21-year-old has signed a one-year deal, with the option of an additional 12 months, and will join on 1 July after his Mansfield contract has ended.

Stone is the second goalkeeper to sign for Port Vale in three days after the arrival of Lucas Covolan from Torquay.

"He is a young, promising goalkeeper and joins with EFL experience," said Vale manager Darrell Clarke. external-link

Clarke added: "We are pleased to have secured Aidan's future at Vale Park and expect to have a healthy dose of competition now in the goalkeeping positions, following Lucas' arrival earlier in the week."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.