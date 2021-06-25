Aidan Stone: Port Vale sign goalkeeper from Mansfield Town on one-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Aidan Stone
Aidan Stone was at Premier League Burnley before signing for Mansfield in June 2019

Port Vale have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Aidan Stone from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town.

The 21-year-old has signed a one-year deal, with the option of an additional 12 months, and will join on 1 July after his Mansfield contract has ended.

Stone is the second goalkeeper to sign for Port Vale in three days after the arrival of Lucas Covolan from Torquay.

"He is a young, promising goalkeeper and joins with EFL experience," said Vale manager Darrell Clarke.external-link

Clarke added: "We are pleased to have secured Aidan's future at Vale Park and expect to have a healthy dose of competition now in the goalkeeping positions, following Lucas' arrival earlier in the week."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Euro 2020

Elsewhere on the BBC