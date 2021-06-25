Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Paul Smyth had loan spells at Accrington, Wycombe and Charlton during his time with QPR

Leyton Orient have signed forward Paul Smyth following the expiry of his contract with Queen's Park Rangers.

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the League Two club, who finished 11th in 2020-21.

Northern Irishman Smyth joined QPR from Linfield in the summer of 2017, and made 23 appearances for the west London club, only nine of them starts.

"Promotion is always your ambition when you join a team and I hope we can do that this year," he said.

Smyth is the fourth signing since Kenny Jackett was appointed O's boss last month, following Darren Pratley, Omar Beckles and Connor Wood.

"He can score goals and I believe his pace and mobility will give defenders a lot of problems, " said Jackett.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.