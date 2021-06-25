Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have rejected £10m bids for defender Kristoffer Ajer from Bayer Leverkusen and Norwich City. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Norwich have dropped out of the running to sign Ajer. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham could turn to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard if their pursuit of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo fails. (Evening Standard) external-link

Rangers, Burnley and Crystal Palace are expected to step up in their interest in Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram when the 27-year-old's contract expires next week. (Sheffield Star) external-link

Aberdeen hope to finalise a deal for Houston Dynamo striker Christian Ramirez next week. (Record) external-link

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hopes to get fellow Australian Tom Rogic back to his best. (Sun) external-link

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard has not been named in France's squad for the Tokyo Olympics, freeing him up for his club's Champions League qualifiers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Atletico Talleres de Cordoba defender Piero Hincapie is in talks with an Italian club, seemingly dealing a blow to Celtic's hopes of signing the Ecuador international. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, forward Armstrong Oko-Flex, 19, has left Celtic to join West Ham on a two-year deal. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara made the most interceptions during the group stage of Euro 2020 in his appearances for Finland. (Record) external-link

Alan Hutton expects former club Rangers to sign in demand winger Josh McPake up on another contract before sending him out on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

Umar Sadiq, who struggled to make an impact at Rangers in 2017, has been linked with a £30m move from Almeria to Manchester City. (Sun) external-link

A deadline has been set for SPFL clubs to express their support or opposition towards Celtic and Rangers colt teams joining Scottish League Two in 2022. (Record) external-link

Paul Hanlon believes £50m would be a bargain price for his former Hibernian team-mate John McGinn, who has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen Women can seal promotion to SWPL1 with victory over Dundee United and manager Emma Hunter believes they are in good shape to do so after beating Partick Thistle with 10 players in their last match. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Regan Hendry says new employers Forest Green Rovers is "a completely different culture to any other club" after his move from Raith Rovers. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says recent signing from Livingston Jay Emmanuel-Thomas "is a better footballer than people in Scotland have seen". (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link