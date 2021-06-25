Last updated on .From the section Newport

Jermaine Hylton started his youth career with Birmingham City

Newport County have signed forward Jermaine Hylton on a one-year deal, subject to EFL and international clearance.

The 28-year-old spent three years at Swindon Town in League One, and most recently played for Ross County, making 23 appearances in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Hylton has also had spells at Solihull Moors and Motherwell.

"I'm very excited to get started," said Hylton.

"I know the club have been pushing for promotion however have been quite unfortunate for the past couple of seasons.

"I like the style of play and the manager seemed very interested and I've seen that it's a family orientated club where everyone is close knit which really attracts me towards signing for the club."

Newport boss Mike Flynn said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to add Jermaine to the squad ahead of the new season.

"He's very hungry and I'm hoping he can hit the ground running here to help us get to the next level."