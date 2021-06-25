Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lois Joel was on the books at Watford, Arsenal and Chelsea before moving to America to study at university

Lois Joel has extended her contract with West Ham United, keeping her at the club until the end of 2021-22.

The 22-year-old defender, who attended West Virginia University, played five league games before a foot injury curtailed her campaign in February.

"I'm really excited to be here for another year. Last year was my first taste of professional football and I'm looking to build on that," said Joel. external-link

Manager Olli Harder added: "She offers versatility and has a good work ethic."