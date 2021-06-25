Lois Joel: West Ham defender signs new deal with Women's Super League club
Lois Joel has extended her contract with West Ham United, keeping her at the club until the end of 2021-22.
The 22-year-old defender, who attended West Virginia University, played five league games before a foot injury curtailed her campaign in February.
"I'm really excited to be here for another year. Last year was my first taste of professional football and I'm looking to build on that," said Joel.
Manager Olli Harder added: "She offers versatility and has a good work ethic."