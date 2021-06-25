Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Shaun Williams joined Millwall from Milton Keynes Dons in 2014

Portsmouth have signed midfielder Shaun Williams on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old moves to Fratton Park after seven and a half years with Millwall, where he made 295 appearances and scored 22 goals.

The former Republic of Ireland international becomes the third summer signing for head coach Danny Cowley.

"We're excited to add him to our squad. He knows how to receive the ball and gives us more left-footed balance in the group," said Cowley.

"Shaun's played in the Championship for a lot of his career and is someone with international experience.

"But he's also appeared for League One clubs and has been promoted from this division, so he has plenty of game intelligence and knowhow."

