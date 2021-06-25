Kane has yet to score at Euro 2020 but has helped England reach the last-16

England captain Harry Kane says he has had no contact with Tottenham regarding his future as he focuses on peaking in time to help his country at Euro 2020.

The 27-year-old's club situation has been the topic of heavy speculation after he told Spurs he wanted to leave.

He has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City.

"It doesn't really bother me about the outside noise," said Kane. "When I'm here I'm with the boys, I try to help the boys, be a leader in the team."

Kane has yet to score at Euro 2020, but says transfer speculation has nothing to do with that.

"I feel like it's one of them where if you're not scoring as a striker, people look for every little angle why you're not scoring and that's probably the case in this tournament so far," he said. "But like I said, as long as I'm focused, I've got the self-belief I have, I'm not worried about anyone else."

Kane, who scored 33 goals in 49 games in all competitions last season, said he has only spoken to his agent, who is his brother, to receive good luck messages before Euro 2020.

He says he speaks to a Tottenham club doctor for a brief check-up after England fixtures but when asked if he has had any contact with the club over his future he said: "I have good luck messages and things like that but nothing to do with the personal stuff with the club really.

"If I'm totally honest I don't really read anything, no media.

"The most important thing is about us as a group and us a staff and as a nation and when you are in these tournament modes, sometimes it's easy to get caught away with other stuff but the experience I've had in the last few tournaments, is just to focus on this and do what you can in the moment and leave no regrets."

'Aiming to peak at right time'

Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards for the 2020-21 season, and also won the Golden Boot as top scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

But his performances during Euro 2020 have prompted criticism as England prepare for a last-16 tie against Germany on Tuesday.

"People are quick to change their mind, it wasn't too long ago when I won the Golden Boot and I was the best thing in the world," Kane said.

"People were raving about you, and that's why I've always said, as a footballer, you can't get too high or too low, you just have to have than neutral mode, self-belief is a huge thing.

"I've always believed in myself. I could go 10, 15 games without scoring but give me a chance and I'd back myself to score it. Like I said, I'm in a good place.

"Going into Tuesday night, physically, I'm in the best shape of the tournament so far, and that's what I kind of wanted going into this.

"I felt maybe in Russia I started on fire, scored loads of goals, then maybe didn't have my best performances in the most important games, the quarters and the semi-finals, so coming into this, physically, I wanted to make sure I was peaking at the right time.

"Obviously we won't know until Tuesday night if that's the case, but the way I feel, that's the way I feel it's going."

Rice's Twitter rule

Euro 2020: We've always had the same gameplan - Rice

Kane's England team-mate Declan Rice says he is oblivious to transfer rumours while on duty with England and that any player discussing their club future while on international duty would be "disrespectful".

"I haven't been on Twitter for that long, I haven't seen a thing," the West Ham midfielder said.

"There is speculation about players going, but the main focus at the minute is the country, trying to win this tournament.

"I have just deleted Twitter, I did it after the Croatia game, nothing bad, I just thought, I like Twitter, I read stuff, I felt for this tournament it was best to come off it and just focus on the tournament and myself."