Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Rekeem Harper scored one league goal for West Bromwich Albion, against Rotherham in April 2019

Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Rekeem Harper for an undisclosed fee from West Bromwich Albion.

The League One club have agreed a three-year deal with Harper, 21, and have the option of a further year.

Harper played 29 league games for the Baggies in the Championship and Premier League but spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham City.

"He knows the challenge that lies ahead and I am thrilled that he has chosen to join us," said Ipswich boss Paul Cook. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.