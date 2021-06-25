Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Chuks Aneke scored 33 goals in 94 appearances for Milton Keynes Dons before joining Charlton in 2019

Championship side Birmingham City have signed Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke on a two-year contract.

Aneke, who played under Blues boss Lee Bowyer for the Addicks, will join when his Charlton contract ends on July 1.

The 27-year-old former Arsenal trainee scored 15 goals last season as Charlton narrowly missed out on a League One play-off place on the final day.

He said: external-link "I want to test myself in the Championship and my old coach is here, so it lined up and I am ready to go."

