Chuks Aneke: Birmingham City sign Charlton Athletic striker on two-year deal
Championship side Birmingham City have signed Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke on a two-year contract.
Aneke, who played under Blues boss Lee Bowyer for the Addicks, will join when his Charlton contract ends on July 1.
The 27-year-old former Arsenal trainee scored 15 goals last season as Charlton narrowly missed out on a League One play-off place on the final day.
He said: "I want to test myself in the Championship and my old coach is here, so it lined up and I am ready to go."
