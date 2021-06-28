Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are considering a move for Manchester City defender Ko Itakura. (Record) external-link

Alfredo Morelos' future at Rangers may be dictated by the Ibrox side's upcoming Champions League qualifiers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers have agreed to send Glenn Middleton back to St Johnstone on loan while fellow winger Josh McPake is expected to join Morecambe on loan. (Sun) external-link

Rotherham have bid £200,000 for St Johnstone full-back Shaun Rooney. (Record) external-link

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is expected to undergo a medical at Norwich after Chelsea agreed to loan out the midfielder. (Sky Sports) external-link

Connor Goldson says Rangers' League Cup defeat by St Mirren "was a big part of our season" as it gave the eventual Scottish Premiership champions the determination not to lose their league advantage. (Sun) external-link

Former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller believes the Dons need to further strengthen their attack after recruiting Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen hope to have 2,000 fans at Pittodrie for the home leg of their Europa League Conference qualifying tie against BK Hacken. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

And Hibernian have applied to have 5,000 supporters at Easter Road for the home leg of their tie with Mons Calpe or Santa Coloma. (Record) external-link

The Scottish FA and the SPFL remain in talks with the Scottish government about whether full crowds can in fact return to grounds from mid-August. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Forward Alex Jakubiak is determined to make his mark with Dundee after injury curtailed his first season at the club. (Courier - subscription required) external-link