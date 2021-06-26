Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Antigua and Barbuda international Luther James-Wildin has made 99 league appearances for Stevenage

Stevenage full-back Luther James-Wildin and midfielder Chris Lines have signed new deals.

James-Wildin, 23, has spent three seasons with the club after joining from Nuneaton and made 43 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21.

Veteran Lines, 35, joined from Northampton in January and played 21 times last season.

"Keeping this group of players together was our priority," boss Alex Revell told the club website. external-link

The League Two side have not disclosed the length of contract for either player.