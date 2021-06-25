Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hannah Hampton played in 21 of Birmingham City's 22 Women's Super League games last season

Birmingham City goalkeeper Hannah Hampton will leave the club at the end of the month.

The 20-year-old has represented England up to Under-21 level and was called into the senior squad in February.

"I have made the decision to leave to continue my development and career elsewhere," she posted on Twitter. external-link

"To the Bluenoses, I will always be grateful for the support you gave me from my debut through to my last game. I wish the club all the best."