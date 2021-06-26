Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Macauley Bonne scored three goals in 34 league appearances for QPR last season

Ipswich Town have signed QPR striker Macauley Bonne on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old joined the R's for an undisclosed fee from Charlton in October 2020 but started just eight league games for them last season.

The Zimbabwe international was born in Ipswich and spent time in the academy.

"I'm a Town fan and as soon as I heard about the opportunity to come back here it was a no-brainer. I can't wait to get going," he told the club website.

