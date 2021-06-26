Last updated on .From the section Wales

Captain Gareth Bale walked away when asked about his Wales future following the Euro 2020 round of 16 defeat to Denmark.

Wales' campaign came to a sorry end as they were beaten 4-0 in Amsterdam.

There was speculation before Euro 2020 that Real Madrid forward Bale, 31, may retire after the tournament.

When asked whether the Denmark loss could be his last game for Wales, Bale brought an immediate halt to the post-match interview.

Bale, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, offered no response to the question.

Earlier, Bale had said Wales' players were "frustrated and angry" over the manner of the Denmark defeat.

"It's disappointing, that's all I can say," Bale said.

"We've missed an opportunity but I can't fault the effort and that's the minimum requirement, I'm proud of them still."

When asked about Bale's reaction to the question on his future, Wales interim manager Robert Page said "emotions are raw" in the immediate aftermath of a loss.

"He is feeling like any other player in the changing room - disappointed," Page said.

"Why would he want to answer a question about his future? For me it's an insensitive question. He's just come off the pitch after a defeat. It's about the group and how we bounce back from it."

Speaking on BBC Sport's coverage of the Denmark game, former Wales manager Mark Hughes said it was too soon for Bale to consider ending his playing career.

"I would be really disappointed if he did feel that he had given enough," Hughes said.

"Obviously he has been a huge player for Wales and the teams he's played for, he's had massive success.

"Has he got anything to prove? Absolutely not, so you could see why maybe he's thinking in those terms.

"But what is he, 31, 32? No age - 31, 32 is the new 25 in my view. I was thinking of maybe in terms of finishing around that age and I ended up playing until I was nearly 38.

"I think if you have still got that enthusiasm, you have still got that desire to play, you have to carry on."

Bale has been a key factor in Wales qualifying for the last two European Championships and has enjoyed a sparkling club career which has included four Champions League triumphs with Real.

But ex-Wales captain Ashley Williams, who retired in January at the age of 36, believes the chance to play at a World Cup may drive Bale on.

"Gaz Bale has been one of the best players of recent times in football across the world," Williams said. "His legacy is what it is - he will decide to do whatever it is he wants to do.

"He might want that World Cup. He has done a lot in his career, but he hasn't played at a World Cup.

"From a Wales perspective, we'd love to see him stick around and get us to the World Cup."