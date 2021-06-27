Hibernian have turned down a £2.5m bid from Watford for left-back Josh Doig but the English side are expected to up their offer. (Sun) external-link

Celtic look poised to complete the signing of centre-half Mario Vuskovic from Hajduk Split for a fee of around £4.3m plus add-ons, having jumped ahead of Torino in the queue for the 19-year-old after offering the Croat a four-year contract worth £12,000-per-week. (Sportske Novosti) external-link

AEK Athens have pulled out of a move for Olivier Ntcham despite several weeks of talks and agreeing personal terms as they claim Celtic now want a fee for the 25-year-old French midfielder they thought was available on a free transfer. (Sun) external-link

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, previously of Yokohama F Marinos in Japan, has revealed he will target the "fantastic talents" in the Asian and South American market as he looks to rebuild the Glasgow club's squad. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Postecoglou expects some players to struggle to meet his demands at Celtic.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Sheffield United defender George Baldock is back on Celtic's radar. (Record) external-link

Striker Josh Maja, who was a target for Celtic before joining Bordeaux in 2019, is being allowed to leave the French club and Middlesbrough are interested in the 22-year-old but want his club to reduce their £9m valuation. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

Stoke City are keen on Northern Ireland midfielder Ali McCann, for whom St Johnstone would demand a £1m fee, but Championship rivals Swansea City and Hull City are also interested in the 21-year-old. (Sun, print edition)

Barry Douglas has held talks with Brescia about a move to Serie B after Bristol City were thought to be leading the race to sign the 31-year-old Scottish left-back, who was released by Leeds United at the end of his contract after spending most of the season on loan to Blackburn Rovers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has advised the League One club not to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, whom he says has been scouted by Rangers and is likely to attract bids from West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United, as he believes they could have landed more money when former Celtic target Ivan Toney left for Brentford. (The Is Futbol) external-link

Burnley plan to snap up Ciaran Dickson as the 19-year-old midfielder prepares to leave Rangers after having fallen out with the management at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United expect to seal the signing of Jake Doyle-Hayes this week, despite the 22-year-old midfielder having been offered a new contract by St Mirren. (Record) external-link

Ross County are facing competition from Motherwell in the race to sign former Aberdeen centre-half Ash Taylor, with the Dingwall club having reportedly offered the 30-year-old the captain's armband. (Press & Journal) external-link

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts believes the Scottish Premiership club are in a strong position over Kerr Smith's future despite Leicester City being keen to activate a clause in the 16-year-old's contract that would allow them to sign the centre-half for a reported fee of around £500,000. (Record) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake was impressed with Corey Panter's first outing on trial from Luton Town in a 3-0 friendly win over Forfar Athletic, with the 19-year-old centre-half being targeted as a loan signing. (The Courier) external-link

Chairman Roy MacGregor is eager for Ross County fans to know they will be seeing a raft of new faces arriving at the Scottish Premiership club in the coming days. (Press & Journal) external-link