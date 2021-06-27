Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Limited numbers can attend matches as things stand, like Hearts' friendly at Linlithgow on Saturday

Full crowds could return to Scottish football grounds from 10 August, says Scotland's national clinical director, who added the date was "indicative".

Under current Covid-19 rules, stadiums can have limited numbers or no fans, depending on the local authority area.

However, restrictions are set to end later this summer.

"On 9 August, all physical distancing is removed and the limits on event sizes is removed," Jason Leitch told BBC Radio Scotland's The Sunday Show.

"It's a little bit indicative. On 9 August, the levels system disappears unless, for instance, there were particular hotspots or the country didn't do what we hope it will do. Maybe vaccination slows down for some reason - I'm not expecting that."

The first two rounds of SPFL league fixtures take place prior to 9 August, with the League Cup second round scheduled for the weekend of 14 August and league games resuming the following weekend.

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a revised routemap for lifting constraints.

From 19 July, areas in the Scottish government's level zero tier can accommodate 2,000 fans, and standing venues 1,000 spectators. Applications to increase numbers can be made on a case-by-case basis.

The new baseline limit will apply in the fourth round of the League Cup first-round group stage and Scottish clubs' European qualifiers in July. The SPFL league season should be able to begin in late July with fans in grounds.

For matches before 19 July - in the League Cup and pre-season friendlies - a maximum of 1,000 and a minimum of 250 can be accommodated, depending on local restrictions.