Kerryanne Brown was on the scoresheet for Sion Swifts

Sion Swifts beat Linfield 6-0 in the Women's Premiership to move off the foot of the table as leaders Glentoran left it late to see off Crusaders Strikers.

Michaelle McDaid scored twice for the Swifts as Tasmin McCarter, Kelly Crompton, Erin McLaughlin and Kerryanne Brown netted in the rout

Casey Howe scored an injury-time winner as Glentoran triumphed 2-1 at Seaview.

Crusaders' Amy McGivern had cancelled out Kerry Beattie's opener.

Prior to Sunday's match with Linfield at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane, Sion Swifts had picked up just one point from their opening seven league matches, scoring just four goals in the process.

However, in Ryan McConville's second match as manager, the Strabane outfit put in a superb display to see off the Blues.

Captain Tasmin McCarter opened the scoring before Kelly Crompton, Erin McLaughlin and Michelle McDaid also got in the act as the hosts led 4-0 at half-time.

Kerryanne Brown made it 5-0 soon after before McDaid got her second and Sion's sixth of the day to round-off the scoring, as Ali Smyth failed to convert a penalty for the visitors.

Casey Howe scored a late winner for Glentoran at Seaview

That result allowed Sion to leapfrog Derry City at the foot of the standings. Linfield remain in fourth place but are now 12 points off league leaders Glentoran.

However the Glens had to work for their victory against Crusaders at Seaview and take advantage of Cliftonville's break from action.

After a goalless first-half, the in-form Northern Ireland striker Beattie netted her 11th goal of the season but Crusaders immediately hit back through McGivern.

However Howe, who made the switch to the Glens from Linfield in the off-season, popped up with a late winner which leaves the reigning champions four points clear of Cliftonville at the top of the standings, but the Reds have two games in hand.