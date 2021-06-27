Ryan Johnson: Port Vale sign Hartlepool defender on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Port Vale
Port Vale have signed Hartlepool United defender Ryan Johnson on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old, who helped Pools win promotion back to League Two last week, will join the Vale as a free agent on 1 July.
"Ryan is a powerful left-footed centre-half and at 24 is still a very good age in terms of development," boss Darrell Clarke told the club website.
"He has gained plenty of experience in the past two seasons."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.