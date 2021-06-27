Uefa has previously been criticised for not allowing Munich's Allianz Arena to light up in rainbow colours

Uefa says rainbow flags are allowed into the stadium for the Netherlands' last-16 tie with the Czech Republic in Budapest, following reports such items were being confiscated.

Dutch media had reported that fans were being told not to take rainbow-coloured symbols into the ground or fan zone.

But Uefa says there is no ban within the stadium and it "very much welcomes" such symbols in the fan zone.

It added that the fan zone is under the responsibility of local authorities.

This week, Uefa blocked Munich's Allianz Arena from lighting up in rainbow colours for Germany's group game with Hungary, a gesture reportedly proposed in light of a new law passed in the latter's country that bans sharing of content seen as promoting homosexuality to under-18s.

European football's governing body was criticised for the stance, with spectators at the ground carrying out rainbow-coloured protests.

When contacted by the BBC over reports of flags being taken from supporters ahead of Sunday's game, Uefa said that it had "informed the Hungarian Football Federation that rainbow-coloured symbols are not political and that in line with Uefa's Equal Game campaign, which aims at fighting against any type of discrimination, including against the LGBTQI+ community, such flags will be allowed into the stadium".

It continued: "Contrary to some reports in Dutch media, Uefa would like to clarify that it has not banned any rainbow-coloured symbols from the fan zone in Budapest and that the fan zone is under the responsibility of the local authorities."