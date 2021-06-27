Copa America - Group B
BrazilBrazil1EcuadorEcuador1

Brazil 1-1 Ecuador: Copa America hosts' winning run comes to end

Brazil celebrate Eder Militao's goal against Ecuador
Real Madrid defender Eder Militao scored his first international goal for Brazil

Copa America hosts Brazil saw their 10-game winning run come to an end as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador in Goiania.

The point took Ecuador into the quarter-finals, with holders Brazil having previously booked their place in the knockout stages.

Eder Militao headed Brazil into the lead from Everton Soares' free-kick for his first international goal.

But Angel Mena rifled home from Enner Valencia's flick-on to equalise and send Ecuador through.

Mena was a first-half replacement for injured Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Ecuador had only needed to match Venezuela's result against Peru - who had already qualified - in Sunday's other game.

Andre Carrillo scored the only goal in that encounter as Peru won 1-0.

Both Brazil - who had won every game since November 2019 - and Ecuador must wait until Group A is over before discovering their quarter-final opponents. Only two of the 10 competing teams go out at the group stages.

On Monday in Group A (01:00 BST on Tuesday), Bolivia face Argentina and Uruguay play Paraguay.

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Alisson
  • 13Leite de Souza Junior
  • 14Militão
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 16Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forDaniloat 49'minutes
  • 15Fabinho
  • 25Douglas LuizSubstituted forCasemiroat 63'minutes
  • 17Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 78'minutes
  • 20FirminoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 63'minutes
  • 19Sousa SoaresSubstituted forRicharlisonat 78'minutes
  • 21Barbosa Almeida

Substitutes

  • 2Danilo
  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 5Casemiro
  • 6Lobo Silva
  • 7Richarlison
  • 8Fred
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Neymar
  • 11de Barros Ribeiro
  • 12Pereira da Silva
  • 18Vinícius Júnior
  • 23Ederson

Ecuador

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Galindez
  • 17Preciado
  • 4Arboleda
  • 3Hincapie
  • 7EstupiñánBooked at 83mins
  • 21Franco
  • 20Méndez
  • 23CaicedoSubstituted forMenaat 17'minutes
  • 27PalaciosSubstituted forPlataat 72'minutes
  • 13E ValenciaSubstituted forCampanaat 83'minutes
  • 18PreciadoSubstituted forPineidaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Torres
  • 6Noboa
  • 8Martínez
  • 9Campana
  • 11Estrada
  • 12Ortíz
  • 14Arreaga
  • 15Mena
  • 16Pineida
  • 19Plata
  • 22Domínguez
  • 26Caicedo
Referee:
Roberto Tobar

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamEcuador
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brazil 1, Ecuador 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Ecuador 1.

  3. Post update

    Everton Ribeiro (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robert Arboleda (Ecuador).

  5. Post update

    Fabinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jhegson Méndez (Ecuador).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Everton Ribeiro with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Mario Pineida.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leonardo Campana (Ecuador) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Ecuador. Mario Pineida replaces Ayrton Preciado.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Ecuador. Leonardo Campana replaces Enner Valencia because of an injury.

  12. Booking

    Pervis Estupiñán (Ecuador) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Ecuador).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Alisson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Mena (Ecuador) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Everton Ribeiro (Brazil).

  18. Post update

    Alan Steven Franco (Ecuador) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Everton Ribeiro replaces Lucas Paquetá.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Richarlison replaces Everton.

