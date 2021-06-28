Ben Amos: Wigan Athletic sign Charlton goalkeeper on two-year deal
Wigan Athletic have signed goalkeeper Ben Amos from League One rivals Charlton on a two-year deal.
Amos, 31, will join Leam Richardson's Latics as a free agent on 1 July after two seasons with the Addicks.
The former Manchester United stopper was an ever-present in League One last season as Charlton finished seventh.
"We've got almost a blank canvas, which is a big luxury for somebody like the gaffer to go out and assemble his own squad," Amos told the club website.
