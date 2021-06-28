Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Ben Amos made his professional debut for Manchester United against Middlesbrough in the League Cup in 2008

Wigan Athletic have signed goalkeeper Ben Amos from League One rivals Charlton on a two-year deal.

Amos, 31, will join Leam Richardson's Latics as a free agent on 1 July after two seasons with the Addicks.

The former Manchester United stopper was an ever-present in League One last season as Charlton finished seventh.

"We've got almost a blank canvas, which is a big luxury for somebody like the gaffer to go out and assemble his own squad," Amos told the club website. external-link

