From the section Tranmere

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe's most recent goal came against Leicester Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in December 2020

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Salford City forward Emmanuel Dieseruvwe on a one-year deal.

The former Sheffield Wednesday youth player scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Ammies last season.

The 26-year-old was released by the League Two outfit at the end of the campaign.

"He is a striker with great physicality, and he will compete at that end of the pitch," Tranmere boss Micky Mellon told the club website. external-link

"He has the attributes to do really well for us. He is another part of a group of players that we want to put together and he will provide us with an opportunity to be successful this season."

