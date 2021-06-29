Last updated on .From the section England

England's win over Germany was their first victory in a knockout game at the European Championship since 1996

After England's 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16, Gareth Southgate's men are potentially only 180 minutes away from a European Championship final at Wembley.

The last-16 stage - where England knew they would have to play the runners-up of the group containing France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary - was seen by many as the major obstacle for Gareth Southgate's side.

In fact, going into their final group game against the Czech Republic, there were suggestions England would be better off finishing as runners-up and entering the other side of the draw.

But with Germany eliminated and the Netherlands too, England are now clear favourites to reach the final.

While the other half of the draw contains Belgium, the world's number one ranked team, and two more of the top seven in Spain and Italy, no-one in England's half is ranked above them. Denmark (10th) are the only other side in the top 10 with Sweden next in 18th.

So while England's route looks appealing on paper, how are their potential opponents shaping up and what is the record of Southgate's men against them?

Who will England face in the quarter-finals?

Sweden

World ranking - 18th

Odds of winning tournament - 40/1

Best finish at the Euros - third 1992

Last three games against England - Lost 0-2 (2018), Won 4-2 (2012), Lost 2-3 (2012)

England's chances of beating them (according to sports data analysts Gracenote) - 60%

Sweden held Spain to a goalless draw and battled to narrow wins over Slovakia and Poland to top Group E with seven points.

That total is the most the Swedes have ever got at the group stages of a European Championship. Before this tournament, they had failed to reach the knockout rounds in their past three appearances.

Should they get past Ukraine at Hampden Park, they will reach the final eight for the first time since 2004, when they lost to the Netherlands on penalties.

England last faced Sweden in the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals. Harry Maguire and Dele Alli on target in a 2-0 success over Jan Andersson's team.

The two sides also met at the Euros in the 2012 group stage with Danny Welbeck scoring the winner in a 3-2 thriller.

Ukraine

World ranking - 24

Odds of winning the tournament - 80/1

Best finish at the Euros - group stages (2012 & 2016)

Last three games against England - Drew 0-0 (2013), Drew 1-1 (2012), Lost 0-1 (2012)

England's chances of beating them - 70%

Ukraine began the finals on the wrong side of a 3-2 loss to the Netherlands. But they turned their form around to edge past North Macedonia 2-1 before a 1-0 loss to Austria.

It meant Andriy Shevchenko's team claimed the final third-placed qualification spot and a meeting with Sweden in the round of 16, a side ranked just six places above them.

England have only lost to Ukraine once in seven attempts, a 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in 2009.

They were also beaten by the Three Lions 1-0 in the group stage of the 2012 tournament with a second-half strike from Wayne Rooney proving the difference.

Who could England face in the semi-finals?

Czech Republic

World ranking - 40

Odds of winning the tournament - 25/1

Best finish at the Euros - winners 1976 (as Czechoslovakia)

Last three games against England - Lost 0-1 (2021), Won 2-1 (2019), Lost 0-5 (2019)

England's chances of beating them - 75%

The Czech Republic pulled off one of the shocks by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 to book their place in the last eight.

They silenced those in orange at the Puskas Arena in Budapest thanks to goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick, who has now scored four times.

The Czechs have already faced England this summer, losing 1-0 in the group stage as they finished third in Group D.

Should they beat Denmark in the quarters, a side they beat 3-0 in the last eight of Euro 2004, they could be facing the Three Lions in the last four at Wembley.

And the Czechs have fond memories of semi-finals in England, having beating France on penalties at Euro 1996 before losing to Germany in the final.

Denmark

World ranking - 10

Odds of winning the tournament - 10/1

Best finish at the Euros - winners 1992

Last three games against England - Won 1-0 (2020), Drew 0-0 (2020), Lost 0-1 (2014)

England's chances of beating them - 67%

Denmark have already defeated one home nation, thrashing Wales 4-0 at the last 16.

The Danes have shown admirable resolve to reach this stage, responding brilliantly after the trauma of midfielder Christian Eriksen's on-pitch cardiac arrest during their opening defeat by Finland.

The 1992 winners were sensational in their 4-1 victory against Russia in their final group match, finishing runners-up in Group B despite also losing to Belgium.

The Danes will fancy their chances if they beat the Czech Republic and set up a showdown with England, with one win and a draw against them in last year's Nations League.

Who could England face in the final?

If England reach their first European Championship final they will be roared on by at least 60,000 supporters at Wembley.

Home advantage is having an impact at this tournament, according to sports data analysts Gracenote.

Of England's possible final opponents, they would be favourites against all of them - except Belgium.

England would still have a 48% chance of winning that game though.

Against Switzerland that figure would be 70%, while it would be 61% against Spain and 57% if they were to face Italy.