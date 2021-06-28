Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Junior Firpo scored one goal in 18 appearances for Barcelona last season

Leeds United are keen on Barcelona's Spanish defender Junior Firpo, who would cost about 15m euros (£12.8m).

The 24-year-old former Real Betis man is among several targets for sporting director Victor Orta as United look for a new left-back.

But Leeds face competition for Firpo from both AC and Inter Milan as well as Premier League rivals Southampton.

Leeds have also been linked with Brest's Romain Perraud, 23, and Huesca's Javi Galan, 26.

Ezgjan Alioski has been offered a contract to stay at the club but it is not yet clear whether the 29-year-old North Macedonia international will accept the deal.