Highlights: Glentoran beat Linfield in the 2019 Irish Cup final

Cliftonville will host Linfield in the stand-out tie of the second-round draw for the Women's Irish Cup.

The match at Solitude will be one of two all-Premiership encounters, with holders Glentoran drawn at home to Derry City.

Crusaders Strikers are away to East Belfast Ladies, while Sion Swifts travel to Killen Rangers Ladies.

The Glens lifted the trophy in 2019, with last year's competition not taking place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the second-round matches will be played on the evening of Friday 9 July, when there will be a local derby after Lisburn Ladies were handed a home tie against Lisburn Rangers Ladies.

The other second-round match-ups will see St James' Swifts Ladies welcoming Crewe United Ladies, Carnmoney Ladies entertaining Camlough Rovers Ladies and Mid Ulster Ladies playing Belfast Celtic Ladies.

The draw was made at Windsor Park on Monday.