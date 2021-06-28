Last updated on .From the section European Championship

The halfway stage of Euro 2020's last 16. The Netherlands have imploded, Wales are gone too, and the younger Hazard has trumped his big brother.

Here are some of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. Not mushroom for error

There was no doubt about the most appealing game for neutrals - defending champions Portugal versus top-ranked Belgium.

Sadly, Belgium's 1-0 win meant this mushroom-based prediction was wide of the mark:

The teams were really evenly matched - and neither left much out on the mat:

2. Hazard perception

The star of the night was Hazard… but not the one you might have expected. Thorgan upstaged big brother Eden with the only goal - a stunning strike just before half-time.

Eden, meanwhile, picked up an injury which could affect the rest of his tournament.

3. Joke of a line-up

Wales had a disastrous last-16 tie against Denmark on Saturday - shipping four goals and having Harry Wilson sent off.

Could you blame it on their shape? Before kick-off, the team engaged in their now customary lop-sided set-up:

It didn't bring them good luck this time.

4. Moore's the pity

It didn't matter, ultimately, but Wales striker Kieffer Moore was booked during the game, though we're not sure this was the actual reason:

5. Bringing home the bacon

For some Welsh fans, the whole thing rather soured the way they felt about their opponents:

6. Italian heritage

Elsewhere, Italy advanced to the quarter-finals, with a hard-fought win over Austria.

Federico Chiesa broke the deadlock with a stunning individual goal. He has footballing heritage, that lad:

As do the coaching staff:

7. De Ligt goes out

And, finally, the Netherlands self-destructed in a 2-0 defeat by the Czech Republic.

Matthijs de Ligt was contrite after the match - knowing his handball and sending-off early in the second half cost the team dear:

It was actually an eerily familiar tale for the Netherlands, though:

Perhaps our favourite penal stat from the match, however, was this one about Denzel Dumfries: