Robert Page is the "right guy" to remain Wales boss for the World Cup qualifiers says ex-manager Mark Hughes.

Page guided Wales to the last 16 of Euro 2020 having been in charge since November in the absence of Ryan Giggs.

Giggs will go on trial in January accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her, which he denies.

"I don't anticipate there will be any radical changes or any appointments," Hughes said.

"I feel Pagey is the right guy at the right time at the moment. I don't think there should be any question about his position."

Wales resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign against Belarus in September, having secured three points from their opening two games.

A mixed Euro 2020 campaign ended on a disappointing note with a 4-0 defeat against Denmark in Amsterdam but Hughes felt former team-mate Page did "really well" during the tournament,

"I don't think he should be criticised too untowardly because it's a difficult situation that was thrust upon him," said Hughes of Page.

"When he had to make key decisions in the games prior to the Denmark one, more often than not he got all the big decisions right in terms of substitutions at the right time.

"Selection of the team itself going into the games was spot on in my view.

"He embraced everything and he's a very proud Welshman, and that came through very clearly.

"When you speak or listen to the guys in and around the group, they've got a lot of affection and time for Pagey."

Wales' exit from the European Championships has also led to speculation over the international futures of several players, most notable 32-year-old captain Gareth Bale.

Bale walked away when asked about his Wales future after the Denmark loss but in a subsequent interview with Welsh language broadcaster S4C he insisted he wanted to continue and said: "I will play for Wales until the day I stop playing football."

'I'd love to see Gareth at Cardiff...but I can't see it happening'

Hughes, who was Wales manager between 1999 and 2004, said he expects Bale along with Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey to prolong their international careers.

"As a consequence of the World Cup being not too far away and we're in the qualification period, I think there's one more competition for those guys," Hughes told BBC Radio Wales.

"I would be very disappointed if Gareth Bale decided that was going to be his last game.

"I don't sense that. I think there's a little bit of noise around it and until Gareth actually comes out and tells everybody then there's going to be speculation and people will ask him difficult questions.

"In football terms he's still a young man, and I know from my own experience that you're a long time finished.

"I wouldn't rush into any decision about your longevity in the game. I think you should play as long as you're capable."