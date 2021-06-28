Swansea City sign goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen from Everton
Last updated on .From the section Swansea
Swansea City have signed goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen on a one-year deal from Everton.
The 19-year-old - who has represented both USA and Denmark at youth level - leaves Goodison Park after three years at the Premier League club.
Yet to make a senior appearance, Defreitas-Hansen will be part of Swansea Under-23 squad at the Championship club.
Florida-born Defreitas-Hansen has won three caps for Denmark's Under-19 side.