Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Jack Bonham played 49 games during the 2020-21 season

Stoke City have signed goalkeeper Jack Bonham from League One club Gillingham on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old is the club's second signing of the summer following the arrival of defender Ben Wilmot from Watford last week.

Bonham started his career with Watford and spent six years with Brentford before joining Gillingham in 2019.

He spent the past two seasons with the Kent club, making more than 80 league and cup appearances.

His move to Stoke will be completed on 1 July after his contract with Gillingham expires.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill said: "We already have a strong goalkeeping group with Adam Davies, Joe Bursik and Blondy Nna Noukeu, and Jack will certainly add to that strength in depth."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.