Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Zaneta Wyne helped Glasgow City to the SWPL title last season

American midfielder Zaneta Wyne has joined West Ham Women from Scottish Premier League side Glasgow City.

The 30-year-old Californian previously worked with West Ham manager Olli Harder at Kelpp IL in Norway.

She previously appeared in the Women's Super League for Sunderland during the 2017-18 season, playing five matches, and has also played for clubs in the USA, Iceland, Cyprus and Finland.

"Zaneta will bring experience and technical quality." said Harder.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.