Aaron Drinan scored just once in his 24 appearances for Ipswich Town last season

Leyton Orient have signed Irish striker Aaron Drinan on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee from Ipswich.

The 23-year-old began his career with Cork City before moving to Portman Road in January 2018 and made 24 appearances for the Tractor Boys last season.

He was previously loaned out by Ipswich to Sutton United, Waterford and Ayr.

"He strengthens our front line and has a little bit of everything," said manager Kenny Jackett. "He is quick and I see a lot of potential in him.

"With his pace and strength I think he'll cause trouble for defenders and at 23 he's coming into his strongest years."

Drinan becomes the fifth summer signing for Orient, who finished 11th in League Two last season.

