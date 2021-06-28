Alex Gilliead: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe midfielder on two-year deal
Bradford City have signed Scunthorpe midfielder Alex Gilliead on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old will join the Bantams, where he has previously had two loan spells, as a free agent on 1 July after being released by the Iron.
The former Newcastle man is the second player to join Bradford from Scunthorpe this summer after forward Abo Eisa.
"He is a talented player with the ability to change games," boss Derek Adams told the club website.
