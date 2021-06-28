Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Nathan Baker began his career as a trainee at Aston Villa

Defender Nathan Baker has signed a new two-year contract with Bristol City after originally being released at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has made 133 appearances for the Robins over two spells, which started with a loan stint in the 2015-16 season.

Baker said: "It feels like a fresh start for me. I'm very happy.

"I know the potential of the club, where it should be, where we're aiming so I hope to be a part of it."

The centre-back, who joined Bristol City from Aston Villa permanently in 2017, made only three appearances last season because of injury.

He was originally one of 11 players to be let go by the club in May, but has now signed a deal to keep him at Ashton Gate until 2024.

"I had the aim of playing as many games as possible but last pre-season took those plans away," added Baker.

"I've made small steps, small goals and I ticked off a few games at the end of last season and hopefully I can crack on this season."