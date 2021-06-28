Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Vaclav Hladky's man-of-the-match performance helped Salford City beat Portsmouth in the 2020 Papa John's Trophy final

Ipswich Town have signed Salford City goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Hladky, 30, moves after a season with the Ammies in which he helped them win the 2020 Papa John's Trophy beating Portsmouth on penalties in the final.

He saved the final spot kick in the shootout of the final delayed from the previous season in March.

Czech Hladky becomes Ipswich's fifth signing of the summer and their third in the past four days.

Striker Macauley Bonne completed a season-long loan from QPR on Saturday while midfielder Rekeem Harper joined from West Brom on a three-year deal on Friday.

Hladky kept 22 clean sheets in 46 League Two appearances last season as Salford narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

"Ipswich is a huge club so it was a quick decision," he said. "I got the offer and I said 'yes I want to be there' straight away.

"I share the vision of the club and I can't wait to get started."

